(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Snake River 2
Sugar-Salem 13
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL SCORES
GAME 1:
Burley 3
Pocatello 8
GAME 2:
Burley 2
Pocatello 7
Snake River 3
Sugar-Salem 8
GAME 1:
American Falls 7
Wendell 17
GAME 2:
American Falls 16
Wendell 4
