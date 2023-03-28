(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Snake River  2
Sugar-Salem 13  

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL SCORES
GAME 1:
Burley  3
Pocatello  8

GAME 2:
Burley  2
Pocatello   7

Snake River 3
Sugar-Salem  8

GAME 1:
American Falls 7
Wendell  17

GAME 2:
American Falls 16
Wendell  4

