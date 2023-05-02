(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Pocatello 3
Bonneville 1
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Hillcrest 10
Idaho Falls 7
GAME 2:
Hillcrest 22
Idaho Falls 10
Shelley 3
Skyline 9
Marsh Valley 11
Snake River 0
Bear Lake 13
Soda Springs 10
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Preston 1
Pocatello 13
GAME 2:
Preston 0
Pocatello 17
Bonneville 0
Idaho Falls 13
Hillcrest 10
Skyline 3
Shelley 13
Blackfoot 15
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Teton 13
Sugar-Salem 5
Marsh Valley 11
Snake River 9
Malad 4
Declo 2
GAME 1:
Ririe 7
Soda Springs 19