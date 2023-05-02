(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Pocatello 3
Bonneville  1

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Hillcrest  10
Idaho Falls  7 

GAME 2:
Hillcrest  22
Idaho Falls  10

Shelley  3
Skyline  9

Marsh Valley  11
Snake River  0

Bear Lake 13  
Soda Springs 10

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Preston  1
Pocatello  13

GAME 2:
Preston  0
Pocatello  17

Bonneville  0
Idaho Falls  13

Hillcrest  10
Skyline  3

Shelley  13
Blackfoot  15

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Teton  13
Sugar-Salem  5

Marsh Valley  11
Snake River  9

Malad  4
Declo  2

GAME 1:
Ririe  7
Soda Springs  19