(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Highland  3
Thunder Ridge  4
 
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Pocatello  1
Preston  11

2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Soda Springs 2
Bear Lake 12

Malad 1 
Bear Lake  0

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Madison 4
Thunder Ridge 8

Madison 10
Highland 15

Rigby 14
Thunder Ridge  1

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Century 3 
Preston 2

Century  0
Pocatello 10

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Bonneville  1
Shelley  11

Skyline  4
Blackfoot 15

Hillcrest  6
Shelley  3

Blackfoot  15
Idaho Falls 12 

2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Malad  16
Bear Lake  3

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.