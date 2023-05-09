(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Highland 3
Thunder Ridge 4
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Pocatello 1
Preston 11
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Soda Springs 2
Bear Lake 12
Malad 1
Bear Lake 0
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Madison 4
Thunder Ridge 8
Madison 10
Highland 15
Rigby 14
Thunder Ridge 1
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Century 3
Preston 2
Century 0
Pocatello 10
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Bonneville 1
Shelley 11
Skyline 4
Blackfoot 15
Hillcrest 6
Shelley 3
Blackfoot 15
Idaho Falls 12
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Malad 16
Bear Lake 3
