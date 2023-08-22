(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Hillcrest 1
Pocatello 1 (OT)
Marsh Valley 7
South Fremont 4
Shelley 1
Sugar-Salem 1 (OT)
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Rigby 3
Bonneville 1
Shelley 1
Sugar-Salem 2
Marsh Valley 9
South Fremont 0
