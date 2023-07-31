THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says that a cargo ship carrying thousands of cars that has been burning on the North Sea for nearly a week has been towed further from the Dutch coast. It will remain there as salvage crews decide their next steps. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management says the Fremantle Highway arrived Monday, earlier than expected, at an anchorage north of the Dutch islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland, thanks to favorable currents. A salvage team is planning to board the burning vessel “as soon as possible” to carry out an inspection. The ship carrying 3,783 new vehicles from Germany to Singapore has been burning since Tuesday. The cause of the fire has not been established.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.