TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Thirteen years after they toppled the country’s longtime dictator, Tunisians are protesting President Kais Saied for democratic backsliding. Hundreds of members of opposition parties marched through the streets of the country’s capital on Sunday, blaming Saied for quashing the aims of the revolution that kicked off the Arab Spring in 2011. They chanted for freedom, jobs and dignity, and mourned the state of the current political landscape. Such public outrage has become a regular occurrence in Tunisia throughout Saied’s tenure. The president hasn’t yet announced plans to run for a second term in the country’s election later this year.

