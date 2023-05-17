TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian journalist says an appeals court sentenced him to five years in prison for revealing details of a counterterrorism operation and refusing to reveal his sources. The sentence has prompted outcry from media rights advocates. Journalist Khalifa Guesmi’s lawyer says he will appeal to Tunisia’s highest court. More than 30 rights groups issued a statement denouncing the conviction and expressing concern about a growing crackdown on dissent. It appeared to be the worst sentence against a journalist in Tunisia since the 2011 Arab Spring revolution. Guesmi had been sentenced to one year in prison by a lower court.

