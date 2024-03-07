ISTANBUL (AP) — At least 71 women have been killed in Turkey this year as activists say the country has made little progress in protecting women from abusers. A decade ago, Turkey was the first country to ratify a European treaty on preventing violence against women. It’s known as the Istanbul Convention. But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later withdrew Turkey and said the treaty wasn’t needed. Erdogan has said he believes that men and women were not biologically created as equals and a woman’s priority should be her family. Turkish women will protest again on International Women’s Day on March 8 for things to change.

By AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

