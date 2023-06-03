ANKARA (AP) — The Turkish defense ministry announced Saturday it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.The request came from NATO’s Joint Force Command Naples, the ministry said in a press statement posted on its official Twitter account, with the battalion joining as a reserve unit the alliance’s peacekeeping mission in the region, known as KFOR or Kosovo Force. KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 troops. The Turkish commando battalion will be deploying to the Sultan Murat Barracks in Kosovo on June 4-5.

