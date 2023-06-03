ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s longtime president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is to be sworn in for his third term. All eyes will be on the lineup of his new Cabinet for signs of a return to more conventional policies amid economic turmoil and a cost-of-living crisis. The 69-year-old Erdogan won a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race last week. He will take the oath of office in parliament on Saturday, followed by an inauguration ceremony at his sprawling palace complex. Members of his new Cabinet will be revealed at a separate ceremony. NATO’s chief is among dignitaries attending and is expected to press Erdogan to lift his objection to Sweden’s membership in the military alliance.

By SUZAN FRASER and CINAR KIPER Associated Press

