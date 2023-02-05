By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

CUSCO, Peru (AP) — The Peruvian city of Cusco is normally a bustling mecca for international tourists. But its picturesque streets are silent these days as deadly demonstrations that followed President Pedro Castillo’s December impeachment and arrest for trying to close Congress keeps many foreigners away. The violence that has resulted in 57 civilian deaths has revived class and racial divisions and has many Peruvians wondering whether a long period of uneasy economic stability has run its course.