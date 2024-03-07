SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Another Idaho Transportation Department snow plow is needing repairs after an accident Wednesday.
This is the 12th plow hit this season.
This time it happened on Highway 30 just west of Soda Springs with the back side of the plow being hit.
ITD said no one was hurt in the accident, but the plow’s sanding unit was damaged.
