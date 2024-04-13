ROBERTS(KIFI)-More than one active fire is burning near the city of Roberts, according to the Central Fire Department.
According to Fire Chief Carl Anderson, there are two different fires burning, and one of them includes a structure fire near N 2884 E in Roberts.
Local News 8 is monitoring the situation, and a Local News 8 reporter is on their way to the scene right now.
We will provide updates when possible.
