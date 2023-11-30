By CHRISTIAN OLANIRAN
Click here for updates on this story
BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Edmondson Westside High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an altercation, Baltimore City Public Schools said Tuesday.
Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.
Two adults were arrested after entering the school.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and the lockdown has since been lifted.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.