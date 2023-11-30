By CHRISTIAN OLANIRAN

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Edmondson Westside High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an altercation, Baltimore City Public Schools said Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

Two adults were arrested after entering the school.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

