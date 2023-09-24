IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Saturday’s October fest celebration featured the music of a local group trying to show the world their talents. The local group Two Bald Guys got its start a couple of years ago. The bandmates Luke Welch and Damon Young met while working together at INL.

“I was on the SRT team out there and made a team that Damon happened to be on. I was in a band prior to that and played around with them a little bit, but I had mentioned to Damon, I think at one point we talked about it and just told him I’d like kind of a smaller vibe and we decided to try to get together and play,” said Welch the band’s guitarist.

Luke says he started playing guitar when he was 15 and is now in his thirties and still enjoys playing and creating music with the instrument.

When Luke and Damon got their small band together they discussed a couple of names for the group but it wasn’t until someone suggested a name did the identity of the band came to fruition.

“I originally wanted to call this Threat Level Midnight because I’m a big office fan. Somewhere in the middle of the set, I think it was a buddy of Luke’s, said ‘You guys, you just call yourself two bald guys’ and we kinda went yup. All right, I’m in. And so, yeah, that’s how that happened,” Young said.

Damon plays the drums and he built his own set, he says he’s been playing drums since he was in his twenties.

The group does a lot of cover music, focussing on the music that came out in the decades before Y2K.

“You don’t hear that, that often anymore especially from other cover bands and stuff. I feel like the genre is pretty narrow and we’ve tried to open that up more. We like to play stuff that you used to hear that we don’t ever hear now. It’s like, the last time I heard that I was in Middle School,” said Welch.

“It’s all stuff that takes us back to childhood, and a lot of older generations appreciate the kind of music that people actually played and didn’t program,” Young said.

The group’s favorite cover that they play according to Young?

“I think Luke probably agrees, but I would say it’s probably Africa,” said Young.

The group’s focus right now remains solely on the music and not trying to make tons of money.

“I’ve talked to Damon a lot about that, too, getting paid is a perk of it. Yeah, but we just enjoy playing,” said Welch.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of work it’s a lot to, set up and tear down. But we really enjoy doing it,” Young said.

You can follow the group and listen to their music on their Facebook and on their YouTube.