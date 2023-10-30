MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Marine Rescue Service says the bodies of two people were found aboard a boat carrying more than 200 migrants that was located off the Canary Island of Tenerife. It was the third boat migrant boat to arrive in Tenerife in recent hours. They were carrying some 380 migrants in all, the service said. Some 23,000 people arrived on the Canary Islands by boat between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15, a 90% increase from the same period last year. Most of the migrants come from sub-Saharan African countries and most of the boats depart from Senegal.

