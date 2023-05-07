REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Two students were treated for minor injuries after a firework was set off at the venue of Madison High School’s prom last night.

Local law enforcement is currently investigating the incident, and looking to charge those responsible for disrupting the event.

No additional injuries were reported.

According to the Madison School District #321 facebook page, officials believe those who threw the firework were not inside the venue.

The school district reminds the Madison High School community that, “the safety of our students is our number one priority. We want to thank our administrators and local law enforcement for their efforts to keep students safe.”

