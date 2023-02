IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Snake River Panthers and Rockland Bulldogs are first place teams in the final girls basketball media polls in the 2022-23 season.

Snake River won its 20th game of the campaign Monday to win its district and clinch a 3A state tournament bid.

At 19-3 this season, Rockland takes on Mackay, who is in second place in the 1AD2 poll, in their district championship game Thursday night.