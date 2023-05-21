NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating after apparently related shootings left two people dead and two injured. Police said in a news release that officers responded around 9 p.m. Saturday after getting calls about shootings at two locations minutes apart. Investigators are working to establish a motive and find those responsible. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on Beechcraft street. A 31-year-old woman found shot in her car a few blocks away was pronounced dead at a hospital. A two-month-old baby in the car with the woman was taken to a hospital but found to be uninjured. Two other people who’d been shot — aged 13 and 20 — showed up at local hospitals.

