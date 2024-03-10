IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Police SWAT team arrested a 23-year-old male last night at the Teton Mesa Apartments on Lomax Street, after two people had been shot, and one person was killed.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. last night, March 9, 2024, the Idaho Falls 911 Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress at a residence in the 100 block of 4th Street. Information provided included that a person had entered the residence and two people had been shot.

Idaho Falls Police Officers arrived and found two adult male victims, both who had sustained gunshot wounds. Officers began providing life-saving first aid, which was taken over by EMS from Idaho Falls Fire when they arrived on scene a short time later. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. One victim is deceased.

Through investigation, Idaho Falls Police Officers were able to identify and locate the suspect in an apartment in the Teton Mesa Apartments in the 800 block of Lomax Street shortly after 11 p.m. The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment and would not come out when directed to by officers.

The Idaho Falls Police SWAT Team responded. Officers evacuated neighboring residents. The SWAT Team introduced CS gas to the residence. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 1:00 a.m.

A second person, later identified as Blanca Lopez, was seen exiting the apartment then going into another in an attempt to hide from police. Lopez was located and taken into custody on pre-existing Bonneville County Warrants shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The suspect is Lance Broncho, a 23-year-old male. Broncho is currently in custody on federal warrants and is expected to face charges consistent with homicide, pending continued investigation. Broncho sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during the original incident, prior to contact with the Idaho Falls Police Department.

There is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident. Additional information is expected to be released in the coming days as the investigation progresses.

The Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Chaplains of Idaho assisted in the response to this incident. We thank them for the readiness and willingness to do so.