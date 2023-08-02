TOKYO (AP) — The typhoon that damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other Japanese islands this week is slowly moving west but is forecast to make a U-turn and dump even more rain on the archipelago. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Khanun is expected to slow to nearly stationary movement in the waters between China and Japan’s southwestern islands before turning east Friday. That would spare China, where rain from an earlier typhoon caused severe flooding this week around Beijing. More than 7 inches of rain was expected in the Okinawa region by midday Friday. About 230,000 homes and some hospitals remain without power as the storm hampers efforts to restore electricity.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.