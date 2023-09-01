BEIJING (AP) — Typhoon Saola has made landfall in southern China after nearly 900,000 people moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and other parts of coastal southern China suspended business, transport and classes. Guangdong province’s meteorological bureau says the powerful storm churned into an outlying district of the city of Zhuhai, just south of Hong Kong at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It is forecast to move in a southwesterly direction along the Guangdong coast at a speed of around 17 kph, gradually weakening before heading out to sea. On Friday, 780,000 people in Guangdong had been moved away from dangerous areas as were 100,000 others in neighboring Fujian. More than 80,000 fishing vessels returned to port.

