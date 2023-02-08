By WVTM 13 Digital

ALABAMA (WVTM) — The U.S. Forest Service has teamed up with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to help train the next generation of wildland firefighters.

As stated in a news release, Florida A&M University, Southern University in Louisiana, Tuskegee University in Alabama, and Alabama A&M University have joined together to create the 1890 Land Grant Institution Wildland Fire Consortium.

Students get hands-on training with firefighting tools like drip torches and chainsaws, and have assisted in some wildfires and prescribed burns.

“I am learning so many skills and techniques about fire that I will be able to use one day in my future career,” said Bradley Massey, Alabama A&M University forestry student and fire consortium participant. “Our instructors make this experience impactful with their years’ worth of knowledge and service.”

