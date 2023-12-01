BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The U.S. Marshal Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Austin Scott McClain on an arrest warrant issued in connection with an armed robbery / carjacking

investigation.

In October 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff Office in California investigated the armed carjacking of a motorcycle involving 2 suspects. During their investigation, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputies identified the robbery suspects as Kole Burge and Austin Scott McClain. Kole Burge was quickly arrested by sheriff deputies, while Austin Scott McClain evaded arrest.

On November 9, 2023, the U.S. Marshal Service was referred apprehension responsibility of Austin Scott McClain. A fugitive investigation was conducted by the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles that led investigators to focus on the area of Jerome County, Idaho.

On December 1, 2023, a team of Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Boise and Pocatello District Offices located and arrested Austin Scott McClain in the area of Highway 93 and 900 North in Jerome, Idaho.

The U.S. Marshal Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is a state-wide cooperative to locate and arrest violent state and federal fugitives. Member agencies throughout the State of Idaho are: the Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Corrections, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.