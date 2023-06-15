LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uncertainty off the course. Uncertainty on it. The U.S. Open is fixing to tee off into uncharted territory, with the golf world perplexed by the recent shakeup-makeup between Saudi golf interests and the PGA Tour and 156 of the sport’s best players taking on a course hardly anyone has seen. Pretty much every question heading into the 123rd playing of America’s national championship dealt with one or the other of those issues. Los Angeles Country Club is a beautiful mystery, the first course in LA to host the Open in 75 years. Among those with morning tee times include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. PGA champion Brooks Koepka plays in the afternoon.

