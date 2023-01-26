By DANIEL POLITI

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The United States is sanctioning Paraguay’s former President Horacio Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno, unveiling explosive accusations on Thursday that the two participated in widespread schemes of corruption and have ties to members of a terrorist organization. The Treasury Department says the two politicians have been involved “in systemic corruption that has undermined democratic institutions in Paraguay.” It also accuses them of having ties to members of Hezbollah, which the United States designates as a terrorist organization. U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield said the sanctions have blocked both men from using the United States financial system.