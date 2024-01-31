LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fans have been wondering for days whether Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl next week to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs and, if so, how many times she’ll show up on TV during the game. They can speculate all they want, but they won’t be able to bet on it legally in the United States. Betting laws vary from state to state, but the general rule of thumb is that wagering is limited to what happens on the field. Wagers on Swift and other off-the-field events can be made with offshore sportsbooks.

