By Chris Isidore, CNN
New York (CNN) — Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford have ratified their labor deal and by a larger margin of approval than members at General Motors.
The final vote, posted Saturday on the UAW ratification vote tracker, showed 69% of membership at the company voting for the deal. Only 55% of the members at GM voted Thursday for a similar deal.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
