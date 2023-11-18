By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford have ratified their labor deal and by a larger margin of approval than members at General Motors.

The final vote, posted Saturday on the UAW ratification vote tracker, showed 69% of membership at the company voting for the deal. Only 55% of the members at GM voted Thursday for a similar deal.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

