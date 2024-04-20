By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — The United Auto Workers union claimed victory in a closely watched election to represent 4,300 hourly workers at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee late Friday night, a major breakthrough in its effort to organize workers at non-union auto plants nationwide.

The counting of votes by the National Labor Relations Board continue as of 10:30 pm ET Friday, but the UAW said the 73% of the votes counted so far in favor of the union meant that it was assured of victory.

“This election is big,” said Kelcey Smith, a worker in the paint department at Volkswagen, in a UAW statement. “This is the time; this is the place. Southern workers are ready to stand up and win a better life.”

There are roughly 150,000 workers at nonunion auto plants in the United States today, roughly the same number as at the American plants of the three unionized automakers – Gener﻿al Motors, Ford and Stellantis. If the union can win the right to represent workers across the broad swath of the nonunion auto plants, it could increase their leverage in future contract negotiations.

The UAW’s victory could also provide a high-profile beachhead for unions in Southern states, which have a much lower level of union representation among workers than in Northern industrial states. Most of the nonunion auto plants are spread across the south.

The union has announced an effort to represent workers at not only Volkswagen, but also nine other foreign automakers with American plants – BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo. It has already filed to have another election at the Mercedes plant in Vance, Alabama, just outside of Tuscaloosa. That vote is set to take place next month and be concluded on May 17.

It is also seeking to represent workers at three American automakers making electric vehicles – Tesla, Rivian and Lucid. But it has yet to file to hold votes at those American EV makers or at the American plants of the eight foreign automakers other than Volkswagen and Mercedes.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

