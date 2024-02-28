Leaders of the University of California, Berkeley, have denounced a protest against an event organized by Jewish students that forced police to evacuate attendees and a speaker from Israel. Chancellor Carol Christ and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Benjamin Hermalin say the incident Monday night violated fundamental values. A crowd of about 200 protesters began to surround the building just before the event was to begin. The officials say doors were broken open and protesters gained entry, forcing the evacuation to protect members of the audience and the guest speaker. University campuses have been a hotbed of protest activity surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

