STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Defending national champion UConn’s trip to a second consecutive Final Four is having a tough time getting off the ground. A person with the university who was supposed to be on the flight told The Associated Press that the Huskies were still in Connecticut Wednesday night after the plane they were supposed to take to Arizona experienced mechanical issues getting to the East Coast. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The flight was scheduled to leave at about 6 p.m. Eastern time.

