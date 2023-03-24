LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to his Downing Street office while demonstrators gathered nearby to protest Netanyahu’s right-wing policies. Israel is facing a national crisis over Netanyahu’s government’s plans to overhaul the judicial system, which have ignited the biggest protests in Israeli history. They have also sparked rare dissent from across Israeli society, including military reservists, navy veterans, high-tech businesspeople and former officials.

