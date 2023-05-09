HONG KONG (AP) — The first British minister visiting Hong Kong in five years said his country will not “duck” its historic responsibilities to people living in its former colony while engaging with China in areas they share common interests. The remarks by Dominic Johnson were published in the South China Morning Post on Tuesday. He wrote the U.K. will be clear about its right to act when China breaks its international commitments or abuses human rights. His trip came after relations between Hong Kong and Britain became increasingly strained following the enactment of a Beijing-imposed national security law.

