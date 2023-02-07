LONDON (AP) — A former London police officer has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period. Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick admitted last month he was a serial rapist in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer. Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offenses including 24 counts of rape and charges including assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment between 2003 and 2020. At sentencing on Tuesday, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said the 48-year-old “took monstrous advantage of women” behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness. The Metropolitan Police has apologized to victims.