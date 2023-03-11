By KARL RITTER

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.K. military officials say Russian forces have advanced in the eastern city of Bakhmut, a key target of Moscow’s grinding offensive that has brought staggering casualties, but they risk further harsh losses if they push ahead. The defense ministry said that Ukraine’s destruction of key bridges and its ability to fire from fortified buildings in western Bakhmut has made the city center “a killing zone.” Elsewhere in Ukraine, repair work continued following a massive Russian missile and drone strike early Thursday that killed six people and left hundreds of thousands without power.