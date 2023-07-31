LONDON (AP) — Britain says it will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea in a bid for energy independence. The government is ignoring calls from the environmental campaigners and the United Nations to stop the development of new fossil fuel projects. The plans announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak include a pledge to invest 20 billion pounds, or about $26 billion, in carbon capture and storage projects as Sunak maintained the government’s commitment to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050. Sunak is traveling to Scotland to formally unveil the package. He says Britain will still need fossil fuels even after the country reaches its net zero target.

