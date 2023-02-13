LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said “the U.K. and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security.” The announcement came after U.S. fighter jets shot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday – the fourth such downing over the U.S. or Canada this month. On Feb. 4, the U.S. military downed what officials say was a Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. Since then, three smaller objects have been downed. U.S. officials say they posed no security threats, but so far little is known about them.