KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say the death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine’s city of Sloviansk has gone up to 11 as rescue crews try to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building. Ukraine’s air force says the country will soon have weapons with which to try to prevent such attacks. An air force spokesperson said Saturday that a Patriot air defense system promised by the U.S. was expected to arrive sometime after Easter. The primarily Orthodox Christian country is preparing to observe Easter on Sunday. The air force spokesperson declined to give a precise timeline but said the public would know “as soon as the first Russian aircraft is shot down.”

