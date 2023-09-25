By Radina Gigova and Olya Voitovych, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine has claimed that the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Feet, Adm. Viktor Sokolov, was killed in its attack on Sevastopol on Friday.

“After the hit of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, 34 officers were killed, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in an update on Monday, adding that more than 100 other Russian servicemen were wounded.

CNN cannot independently confirm Ukraine’s claims about Solokov or the number of casualties. CNN has reached out to the Russian defense ministry for comment.

Moscow has said that one serviceman is missing as a result of Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.