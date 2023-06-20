KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say the country’s air defenses have downed 32 of 35 Shahed exploding drones launched by Russia overnight. Most of them were taken down in the Kyiv region. Russian forces mostly targeted the region around the Ukrainian capital in a drone attack early Tuesday that lasted around three hours. Ukrainian air defenses in the area shot down about two dozen of them. The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions that extended as far as the Lviv region in the west of the country near Poland. It exposed gaps in the country’s air protection. Ukraine’s air force spokesman says air defense assets can’t cover such a broad area.

