KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Russia’s southern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine has come came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire, hours after at least one nighttime blast rocked a Russian city in a region next to the annexed Crimea peninsula. The Kremlin’s forces, meanwhile, struck a clinic in Dnipro on Friday, killing one person and wounding 15. Ukrainian officials also said a Russian S-300 missile hit a dam in the Karlivka district of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province, placing nearby settlements under threat of severe flooding. Russia’s Belgorod region was earlier this week the target of one of the most serious cross-border attacks from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago.

