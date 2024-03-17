Ukraine has launched a new massive wave of drone attacks as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule for another six years. The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones early Sunday, including four in the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage. According to the Defense Ministry, another two drones were shot over the Kaluga region just south of the Russian capital and the Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow. As the war dragged into a third year, Russian forces have made incremental gains along the front line, while Ukraine has fought back with drone attacks deep inside Russia and cross-border raids.

By The Associated Press

