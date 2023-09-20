UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It was a moment the diplomatic world was watching for — but didn’t get. In the end, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov avoided staring each other down at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. Zelenskyy left before Lavrov arrived. The near-miss was somewhat to be expected. Still, the moment spoke to the U.N.’s role as a venue where warring nations can unleash their ire through words, instead of weapons. Yet the choreography also underscored the world body’s reputation as a place where rivals sometimes literally talk past each other.

