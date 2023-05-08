KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kyiv in Russia’s latest nighttime assault. Officials said Monday that attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces killed three civilians. Meanwhile, Moscow is adopting tight security on the eve of traditional Red Square commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Kyiv City’s Military Administration said five people in the capital were injured by falling drone debris. Air raid alarms sounded for more than three hours during the night. Officials said drone wreckage struck a two-story apartment building in Kyiv’s western Svyatoshynskyi district, while other debris struck a car parked nearby, setting it on fire.

