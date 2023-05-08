By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Top U.N. officials and health industry leaders are demanding that the world invest more to develop new vaccines and tackle a surge in tuberculosis fueled by the impact of COVID-19 and conflicts including Ukraine and Sudan. Tuberculosis is the biggest infectious disease killer in the world today, taking the lives of around 4,400 people every day, including 700 children — and it is now killing more people worldwide than COVID-19 or AIDS. That’s according to Dr. Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership. She spoke before Monday’s U.N. hearing to prepare for a high-level meeting in late September during the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations to spur action and financing to combat TB.

