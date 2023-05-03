By Sebastian Shukla and Nathan Hodge, CNN

Moscow alleged Wednesday Ukraine flew two drones toward the Kremlin overnight in what it claims was an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president was not in the building at the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin said the attack was foiled. “No one was injured as a result of their fall and scattering of fragments,” state media RIA Novosti reported.

Ukraine says it has no knowledge of an attempted drone strike on the Kremlin in Moscow, adding that it does not use its means to attack other countries.

“We do not have information on so called night attacks on Kremlin,” the spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sergiy Nykyforov, told CNN on Wednesday, when asked about Moscow’s claim that it had foiled a Kyiv-ordered drone strike in the Russian capital.

“As President Zelensky has stated numerous times before, Ukraine uses all means at its disposal to free its own territory, not to attack others,” Nykyforov added.

A social media video appears to show some smoke in the vicinity of the Kremlin, but it is unclear what the source of the smoke is.

The Kremlin Press Service called the drone attack an “attempt on the President’s life.” “Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” it added.

Russia referred to the incident as an “act of terrorism,” blaming Ukraine, an accusation Nykyforov said was better directed at Moscow.

“A terror attack is destroyed blocks of residential buildings in Dnipro and Uman, or a missile at a line at Kramatorsk rail station and many other tragedies,” he said. “What happened in Moscow is obviously about escalating the mood on the eve of May 9.” That day is known as “Victory Day” inside Russia, commemorating the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

“It’s a trick to be expected from our opponents,” he concluded.

Kyiv is approximately 862 kilometers (about 535 miles) from Moscow. Russia has accused Ukraine of multiple attempted drone strikes deep inside Russian territory, including one earlier this year when the governor of the Moscow region claimed a Ukrainian drone had crashed near the village of Gubastovo — southeast of the capital.

