KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s top security agency has notified a top Orthodox priest that he is suspected of justifying Russia’s aggression amid a bitter dispute over a famed Orthodox monastery. Metropolitan Pavel is the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site. He has strongly resisted an order from Ukrainian authorities for the monks to vacate the complex. Earlier in the week, the metropolitan cursed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, threatening him with damnation. Facing a court hearing in the Ukrainian capital, he strongly rejected the claim by the Security Service of Ukraine that he condoned Russia’s invasion. The SBU asked a court on Saturday to put him under house arrest pending an investigation.

