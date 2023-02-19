By COURTNEY BONNELL

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The amount of grain leaving Ukraine has dropped even as a U.N.-brokered deal works to keep food flowing to developing nations nearly a year into Russia’s invasion. It comes after inspections of ships have fallen to half what they were four months ago and a backlog of vessels has grown. The Joint Coordination Center says Ukraine’s food exports have dropped from 3.7 million metric tons in December to 3 million in January. The hurdles come as separate agreements to keep supplies moving from the warring nations are coming up for renewal next month. Less grain getting out of Ukraine raises concerns about the impact to those going hungry in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.