VALLEY, Nebraska (KETV) — A family of Ukrainian refugees made their own plans during the Memorial Day weekend, away from their host family. It’s another sign their connection to Omaha has grown, as they wait for a bill to grant them driver’s licenses based on their immigration status.

Ihor Ostapenko, Inna Marchuk, and their daughter Anna will meet friends at a park during the holiday weekend. The husband and wife have met new people through their jobs and a local Ukrainian church after coming to Nebraska last December.

“We need a driver’s license for life. Good Life,” Inna said.

They still rely on their host family, Jim and Patti Swoboda, to get around.

“You just wish it could pass quickly,” Jim said.

Lawmakers advanced Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill to one of the final stages, which means it’s on the brink of reaching the Governor’s desk for signature. The Legislature has a handful of days remaining before it adjourns. The bill was amended into another bill that addresses motorcycle helmets.

“We want this young couple to be totally independent, and that’s what they want,” Patti Swoboda said.

Inna now works on electrical panels and her husband Ihor works at Menard’s. Operating a car on their own would allow them to go to Metropolitan Community College, and run errands on their own time.

Lawmakers return to work Tuesday, and meet four more times before they’re scheduled to adjourn.

