MOSHCHUN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes on power plants in the Ukraine war impacted almost half the country’s energy capacity last winter. That forced millions of Ukrainians to learn to work, live and cover basic needs without electricity. Many Ukrainians are expecting the same or worse this coming winter and have spent months preparing, including collecting firewood. Sales of generators have exploded. Some residents who can afford it have invested in solar panels. Others have been purchasing candles, batteries, flashlights, and portable lanterns while stocking up on compact gas canisters.

